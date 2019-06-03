16-yr-old boy dies as wall collapses in Bandipora

June 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A sixteen-year-old boy died Sunday afternoon after he came under a fencing wall that collapsed in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Reports said the teenager was sitting near the fencing wall when it collapsed.

In the incident, the teenager identified as Hilal Ahmad Baba, son of Abdul Gaffar Baba of Bonakoot village received critical injuries.

The injured was soon evacuated to district hospital Bandipora for the treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.