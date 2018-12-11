16 years on, mother, daughter looking for family head

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 10:
From past 16 years a hapless mother and her daughter are looking for the head of their family who was allegedly picked up Border Security Forces (BSF) from Fathekadal area of Srinagar city in 2002 and since then the family doesn’t know about his whereabouts.
Naseema Akhtar and her 13 year old daughter Shazia Akhtar were among those people who protested on the World Human Rights Day in Srinagar on Monday against enforced disappearances seeking the whereabouts of their beloved ones.
“I was married to a Kupwara resident Syed Anwar Shah who was a painter by profession. We were putting up in a rented house at Malapora Fathekadal in Srinagar city. As usual my husband left for work in 2002 and was picked up by BSF men and since then we don’t know about his fate. My only daughter was two months old when this incident occurred,” Naseema told CNS adding that an FIR stands registered in police station Zainakadal about the disappearance of her husband.
Naseema Akhtar a resident of Aishmuqam Anantnag said that she wandered from pillar to post in search of her husband. “He was a simple person who in no way was affiliated with any militant group. I suffered immensely. Whatever property my husband had in Kupwara was grabbed by his brothers and I was forced to move to my parent’s house along with my daughter,” she said.
“We (mother and daughter) have been living with a hope that Anwar Sahab may emerge from somewhere someday. I don’t believe he has been killed. My heart says he is alive. He may be in some prison,” she said.
Thanking Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDP) for some monetary help Naseema said that all the expenses incurring on the education of her 13 year old daughter is borne out by the Association.