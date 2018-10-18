16 lakh children vaccinated under Measles-Rubella campaign: Govt

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 17:
A mid-term Appraisal-Correction Meeting of MR Campaign Kashmir Division was held Wednesday under the Chairmanship of Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Government Health and Medical Education Department.
A high-level meeting to review Measles-Rubella campaign Kashmir Division was held at RFPTC Barzulla Srinagar. Meeting was chaired by Atal Dulloo in presence of Dr. Samir Mattoo Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization J&K.
Dr. Qazi Haroon State Immunization officer J&K presented the District and block-wise work done of MR Campaign Kashmir Division.
Dr. Samir Mattoo Director Family Welfare, MCH & Immunization J&K Informed the Chair that around 16 lakh children have been vaccinated till date in the state, and more than 9 lakh children have been vaccinated in Kashmir division only.
He said that in just 18 days of school activities and outreach sessions, the state has reached to a very comprehensive total and response to MR vaccination is increasing day by day. We will cover all the Schools and have simultaneously started outreach sessions so that maximum children are covered, he said.
Dulloo reviewed the work done of all the districts and held threadbare discussions with CMOs, Dy CMOs, DIOs and Block medical Officers of Kashmir division.
Principal Secretary H&ME Urged all the Health officials to work with great zeal and dedication to vaccinate all the children from the age group of 9 months to 15 years so that no child is left unvaccinated, he impressed upon Srinagar and Ganderbal districts to complete their target in time.
Chief medical officers, Deputy Chief medical officers, District Immunization Officers, Block Medical Officers, Representatives from WHO and other officers and officials of health department attended the meeting.