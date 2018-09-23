About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

16 killed in Pakistan anti-terror operation

Published at September 23, 2018


Agencies

Islamabad

The Pakistan Army has announced that nine militants and seven soldiers were killed in an anti-terror operation carried out in North Waziristan district bordering Afghanistan.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement late Saturday said the security forces launched the operation in Gharlamai and Spera Kunar Algad, reports Xinhua news agency.

The ISPR said a group of terrorists was reported to have infiltrated into Pakistan and was hiding in a compound in the district.

"The area has been cleared and identification of killed terrorists is in progress," the statement state.

However, it remained unclear to which militant group the slain terrorists belonged to.

