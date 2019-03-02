16 KAS officers transferred

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday ordered transfers and postings of sixteen top KAS officers including Chairman Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board Zubair Ahmad
An order issued from the General Administration Department (GAD) said: In the interest of administration, the following transfers and postings are hereby ordered with immediate effect:
Zubair Ahmad, KAS, Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board, is transferred and posted as Secretary to the Government, Culture Department.
Rahul Sharma, KAS, Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu is transferred and posted as Chairman, J&K Services Selection Board.
Pankaj Magotra, KAS, Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, is transferred and posted as Additional Commissioner in the office of Divisional Commissioner, Jammu.
Vikas Sharma. KAS, Vice-Chairman, Jammu Development Authority shall hold the charge of the post of Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Mohammad Ashraf Hakak, KAS, Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora.
Abid Hussain, KAS, Joint Director, School Education (Central), Kashmir, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Joint Director, Information, Kashmir, till further orders.
Bilal Khurshid, KAS, General Manager, DIC, Anantnag, under orders of transfer as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Awantipora, is posted as Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Tahir Ajaz, KAS, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, under orders of transfer as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara, shall continue as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority.
Sumira Shamim, KAS, Secretary, I&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, is &- transferred and posted as Deputy District Election /a7 Officer, Ganderbal.
Mohammad Syed Khan, KAS, Collector, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Secretary, J&K Lakes and Waterways Development Authority, till further orders.
Abdul Hamid Zargar, KAS, Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Kupwara.
Peer Manzoor Ahmad, KAS, Chief Executive Officer, Urban Development Agency, Kashmir, shall hold the additional charge of the post of Deputy Director, Urban Local Bodies, Kashmir, till further orders.
Joginder Singh Jasrotia, KAS, Deputy Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, is transferred and posted as Sub Divisional Magistrate, Bani, vice Vishvajeet Singh.
Dilshada Akhter, Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag, is transferred and posted as Project Manager, IWMP, Anantnag.
Vishvajeet Singh, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bani, is transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Department of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Jammu, vice
Joginder Singh Jasrotia. Syed Nazir Ahmad, Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority, is transferred and posted as Deputy District Election Officer, Anantnag.
