16 injured in Bandipora accident, shutdown in town after reports of local militant's killing in Sopore

Published at February 23, 2019 01:14 PM


RK Correspondent

Bandipora

At least 16 persons were injured on Saturday when truck  skided of the road near Putushay in north Kashmir's Bandipora district when they were on way to receive the body of a militant slain in Sopore gunfight.

Chief Medical Officer Bandipora Dr Bilques said that over 16 perosns  have received injuries five among them were referred to Srinagar hospital.

Meanwhile, a complete shutdown in being observed in Bandipora following the killing of a local militant in gunfight in Sopore on Friday.
 
Witnesses said  traders closed shops after reports about a local slain militant Rameez Ahmed, a resident of Qazipora, reached the town.

Ahmed, according to family, was missing from last one month. 

However,  there is no official confirmation about the killing of Rameez so far.

