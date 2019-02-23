16 injured in Bandipora accident, shutdown in town after reports of local militant's killing in Sopore

RK CorrespondentBandipora
At least 16 persons were injured on Saturday when truck skided of the road near Putushay in north Kashmir's Bandipora district when they were on way to receive the body of a militant slain in Sopore gunfight.
Chief Medical Officer Bandipora Dr Bilques said that over 16 perosns have received injuries five among them were referred to Srinagar hospital.
Ahmed, according to family, was missing from last one month.
However, there is no official confirmation about the killing of Rameez so far.