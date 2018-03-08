16 get life term for murder of man

Press Trust of IndiaThane
A total of 16 villagers from Umbardegaon in Kalyan were handed down life imprisonment by a district court today for murdering a man in 2012 over a property dispute.
Additional sessions court judge N M Waghmare convicted all the 16 accused under various sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder and criminal conspiracy.
"The prosecution has proved all the charges against the accused beyond doubt and they all deserved to be convicted and sentenced," the judge said in the order.
The court relied on the eyewitness account and circumstantial evidence while convicting the accused.
According to a prosecution, the incident occurred on October 3, 2012, when the 16 men attacked one Vikas Patil outside a country liquor bar with swords following an old property dispute between two families.
0 Comment(s)