16 dead in PaK accident, six bodies recovered

Jalaluddin MughalNeelum Valley, May 13:
As many as 16 persons died while eight were critically injured when a group of tourists, most of them students from Punjab, Pakistan drowned in Jagran stream near Kundal Shahi town of Neelum Valley in Pakistan administered Kashmir.
According to Police the bodies of six persons have been recovered while the remaining 10 are missing.
The accident took place Sunday noon when four different groups of tourist came together on a pedestrian bridge to take selfies with the waterfall at the stream.
While they were assembling to take a photo, the overloaded bride collapsed and around 23, including at least 10 women fell in the stream.
Some locals are also believed to be among those who drowned in the accident.
According to the district administration, bodies of six tourists have been recovered so far while eight others injured have been rescued from the stream and neighboring Neelum River and shifted to the nearby district headquarter hospital in Athmuqam by locals.
Deputy Commissioner Neelum told Rising Kashmir that the operation continues to rescue those still missing but there are only a few chances to recover anyone alive because of freezing temperature and speedy flow of the stream.
“Overloaded suspension bridge at Jagran stream near Kundal Shahi Power House collapsed when a group of around 23-25 students, mostly from Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan and Sahiwal assembled on it to take a photograph,” an eyewitness told Rising Kashmir.
PaK government has established a centre to provide information to the families of the victims related to the accident.
PaK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan and Acting President Shah Ghulam Qadir rushed to the site to look after the rescue operation.
It is the fourth major tourist accident at the same spot in the last couple of years.
Last year, a tourist family of Rawalpindi was caught in accident while trying to take a photo near the same place while three young members of family drowned.
Untrained and unregulated tour operation in the Valley has caused a number of accidents in the past few years in Neelam Valley, which has emerged as a major tourist attraction in PaK after the 2003 ceasefire.