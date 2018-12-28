About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

16 absent officials in Rajouri to face disciplinary action

Published at December 28, 2018 06:48 PM 0Comment(s)750views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Taking strong note of absenteeism, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Friday ordered initiation of disciplinary action against 16 officials for their unauthorized absence from duty.

 A surprise inspection of Government offices at District Headquarter was conducted on December 26 during which 16 employees were found absent from their duties.

Meanwhile, the District Treasury officer has been directed not to release the salaries of absentee employees till further orders. ADC Rajouri has been asked to inquire into the issue and recommend action under rules.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top