16 absent officials in Rajouri to face disciplinary action

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Taking strong note of absenteeism, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri Friday ordered initiation of disciplinary action against 16 officials for their unauthorized absence from duty.
A surprise inspection of Government offices at District Headquarter was conducted on December 26 during which 16 employees were found absent from their duties.
Meanwhile, the District Treasury officer has been directed not to release the salaries of absentee employees till further orders. ADC Rajouri has been asked to inquire into the issue and recommend action under rules.