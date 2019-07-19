About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

15th batch of Hajj pilgrims leaves for Saudi Arabia

 Fifteenth batch of pilgrims consisting 456 Hujjaj Kiram including 255 males and 201 females left for Saudi Arabia in three Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport on Thursday.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

 

