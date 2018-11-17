15121 votes polled in 5 wards of Baramulla till 11 am

Noor ul Haq
15121 votes were polled in the 5 wards of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district for the first phase of panchayat elections till 11 a.m Saturday.
An official said that in five wards of Kunzer, Uri , Parenpillan, Noorkhah and Kandi Belt Rafiabad 15121 votes were polled up to 11 a.m with poll percentage as 24.86.
In Kunzer 412, Uri 4708, Parenpillan 5912, Noorkhah 3258 and Kandi Belt Rafiabad 821 votes were polled up to 11 a.m.
In 5 blocks, there are 54 sarpanch constituencies and 421 panch constituencies going to poll in the first phase of panchayat elections. A total number of 60813 voters are participating in the first phase of polls.
Meanwhile shutdown is being observed in parts of North Kashmir’s Baramulla district in view of JRL call for a strike against panchayat elections. Shops and business establishments remained shut while as thin movement of private transport is being witnessed in the district.