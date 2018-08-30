151 illegal health clinics sealed in Kashmir

Srinagar, August 29:
Authorities have sealed 151 illegal health clinics in Kashmir during a drive against such establishments, an official spokesman said today.
Around 66 illegal clinics were sealed in Baramulla district followed by 37 in Budgam district, 13 in Kulgam district, nine each in Shopian and Anantnag districts, six in Ganderbal, five in Pulwama and three in Srinagar district, he said.
"On the directions of Divisional Commissioner Baseer Ahmad Khan, the Directorate of Health Services Kashmir has sealed 151 illegal and unauthorised clinics across the valley," the spokesman said.
Khan chaired a meeting to review the progress of the sealing drive today.
Consequent upon the daily reports received by the divisional commissioner's office regarding unauthorised clinical establishments in different areas across Kashmir division, Khan directed all the chief medical officers (CMOs) to constitute teams comprising of members from the Health Services and Revenue Department to conduct inspection of all clinical establishments.
He also directed them to take necessary action against such establishments which were operating in violation of rules, norms, laws and without licences or run by persons not competent to run such establishments in all districts.
The officials were directed to send a daily report to the divisional commissioner's office for further course of necessary action. PTI