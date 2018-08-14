15-yr-old girl found dead under mysterious circumstances in Banihal, family blocks highway

Press Trust of IndiaBanihal:
A 15-year-old girl was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir following which her relatives staged a protest on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, a police official said on Monday.
Simran Rakwal, a Class 9 student, was found dead inside her house at Karool village yesterday, he said.
A police party was rushed to the spot and it took the body for postmortem while inquest proceedings were started to ascertain the cause of her death.
After completion of all legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased was handed over to her family for last rites, the official said.
Meanwhile, a group of people, including family members of the girl, on Monday took to streets and blocked the Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Ramban, demanding a thorough probe into the mysterious death of the girl.
"Senior police and civil officials visited the protesters and persuaded them to disperse assuring a fair investigation in the case," the official said.
According to preliminary investigation, the girl had apparently committed suicide over some issue, he said.
"We are awaiting the postmortem report and things will get clear once it is received," he said