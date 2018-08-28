15-year-old’s body fished out after week in Ganderbal

Umar RainaGanderbal :
The dead body of a 15-year-old boy, who drowned last week in power Canal near dumping park Kijpora area of Kangan of central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district was recovered today at Preng area.
The boy identified as Nadeem Bashir Son of Bashir Ahmad Mir, a resident of Hayan Palpora had drowned when he slipped in the canal last week, a police official said.
“After hectic search by the police, locals and district administration, the body of the youth was located this morning near Preng in the Nallah Sindh ”, he said, adding that after fishing out the body it was handed over to its legal heirs for last rites.