15 yatris injured in Kulgam road accident

July 06, 2019 |

At least 15 Amarnath pilgrims were injured, when two vehicles carrying yatris, collided in south Kashmir district of Kulgam on Srinagar-Jammu highway on Saturday, official sources said.

Officials said the vehicles collided at Turkush near railway crossing in Kulgam, resulting in injuries to 15 pilgrims.

The injured were admitted to hospital, the sources added.