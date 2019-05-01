15 security personnel, 1 civilian killed in Naxal blast in Maharashtra

May 01, 2019 | Press Trust of India

At least 16 persons, including 15 security personnel, were killed in an IED blast triggered by Naxals in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district Wednesday, police said.

The blast followed Naxals torching 25 vehicles belonging to a road construction contractor earlier in the day, police said.

Those killed were members of the Quick Response Team (QRT) of Gadchiroli police, which was on way to inspect the torched vehicles, an official said.

The blast took place as the vehicle reached Lendhari nallah in Kurkheda area, the official said.

Police teams are reaching the spot for evacuation operation, he said.

[Representational Pic]