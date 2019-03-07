15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

March 07, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

At least fifteen people were wounded in a mysterious blast at bus stand in Jammu. "Someone threw grenade towards a standing SRTC bus.

The explosion occured close to the bus wounding 15 bystanders, said a witness.

The injured persons have been shifted to GMC hospital for treatment. SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh rushed to the spot, while investigation has been started into the incident.

(Representational picture)