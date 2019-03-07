15 persons injured in mysterious blast in Jammu

At least fifteen people were wounded in a mysterious blast at bus stand in Jammu. "Someone threw grenade towards a standing SRTC bus.
The explosion occured close to the bus wounding 15 bystanders, said a witness.
The injured persons have been shifted to GMC hospital for treatment. SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh rushed to the spot, while investigation has been started into the incident.
(Representational picture)
