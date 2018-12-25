15 officials leave for Karnataka

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 24:
To upscale the skills of officials, a batch of fifteen new recruits of various Districts of Jammu Division were on Monday deputed to Central Sericulture Research & Training Institute (CSR&TI), Mysore, Karnataka for special training programme in Sericulture.
As per an official, the batch was flagged off by Director Sericulture J&K, Gulzar Ahmad Shabnum in presence of Javid Ahmad, Project Executive Officer (PEO), Jammu and other senior functionaries of the Department.
The officials will be imparted training in Pre and Post Cocoon sectors by the Scientists and faculty of the Institute. They will be exposed to latest techniques and practices in different activities of Sericulture, research activities at the Institute in the field of Mulberry propagation, Silkworm Seed production, Disease management and Pest control.
As part of the training programme, the officials will also visit Central Silk Technological Research Institute (CSTRI) and National Silkworm Seed Organization (NSSO) at Bengaluru for training in Post cocoon and Silkworm Seed production technologies.
They shall also visit Rearing, Reeling, Weaving units and Cocoon Auction Markets at Ramanagaram and other places, the official added
Speaking on the occasion, Director Sericulture said that the Department is taking every initiative to make best use of human resource and as such capacity building of all stakeholders through various types of trainings, workshops, seminars, awareness camps has been made a regular feature to improve the working skills of the staff and boost sericulture activities.
He said that string of Trainings and Extension programmes for officials as well as farmers are being conducted and shortly an Exposure Tour for rearers and officials is being arranged to Bengaluru.
The Department is also taking advantage of trainings courses being held by local Central silk Board Institutes at Pampore, and Miransahib, besides by SKUAST Jammu & Kashmir for all the Stakeholders, he said. The Two Sericulture Training Institutes of the Department at Rajouri and Srinagar are also providing training to the officials.
The Director Sericulture said that such trainings are bound to translate the technologies into practical utilizations at the ground level through better coordination and pooling of resources across the State by taking all stakeholders on board.
He advised the trainees to take maximum benefit of this programme and make it result oriented, the official said.