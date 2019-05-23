15 militants killed in 7 gunfights in Ramadan

May 23, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

At least 15 militants have been killed in seven gunfights during the 16 days of holy month of Ramadan as the pre-dawn anti-militancy operations surge across the valley.

As Ramadan began on May 7, the first anti-militancy operation was launched at Ram Nagri area of Shopian in south Kashmir on May 10 in which a militant of Islamic State of Jammu and Kashmir (ISJK), Ishfaq Ahmad Sofi of Sopore was killed.

Police, however, has said he was affiliated with Harkatul Mujahideen.

Figures suggest seven gunfights took place between militants and forces on five separate days during 16 days of Ramadan, killing fifteen militants mostly locals.

Hizbul Mujahideen suffered eight casualties followed by Jaish-e-Mohammad with four and Lashkar-e-Toiba two casualties.

Among the deceased was JeM top commander Khalid Bhai, a Pakistani. The remaining deceased militants were mostly locals from south Kashmir villages.

Of seven gunfights, three took place in Shopian, one each in Pulwama, Awantipora, Sopore and Kulgam.

Two Army men were also killed in two separate gunfights in Pulwama and Shopian during the 16-day Ramadan period.

According to figures, three civilians including two activists of Peoples Democratic Party were also killed in south Kashmir.

Of thee civilians killed, one died during gunfight between militants and forces at Dalipora, Pulwama on May 16 while the two PDP workers, Irfan Shiekh and Mohammad Jamal Bhat were killed by unidentified gunmen.

In Ramadan last year, when Government of India (GoI) had halted anti-militancy operation in the valley, eight forces personnel, 23 militants and four civilians were killed in militancy-related incidents, Director (S-JK), Ministry of Home Affairs, Sulekha had revealed in RTI reply.

“37 security personnel and 33 civilians were also injured during the period. Five militants were arrested during the truce period,” the RTI reply had stated.

The Ramadan truce was maintained from May 17, 2018, to June 17, 2018 to help Muslims observe the holy month in a "peaceful environment".