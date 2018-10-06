About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

15 injured as minibus falls into gorge along Jammu-Srinagar highway

Published at October 06, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Banihal

Over 15 people were critically injured when a minibus fell into a deep gorge along the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Ramban, a senior police officer said. 

The vehicle was going to Ramban from Banihal. On reaching Kela morh near Maroof, the driver lost control over the vehicle which rolled down the 200-feet-deep gorge, Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Anita Sharma said.

She said rescuers immediately swung into action and so far 15 people were admitted to hospital.

The rescue operation was going on, the officer said.

