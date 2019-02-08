15 families stuck at Galibal Brandub

Noor ul HaqBaramulla, Feb 07:
Fifteen families are feared to be stuck in a hilly area of Galibal, Rafiabad in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district after heavy snowfall lashed the area on Thursday.
Locals of Rafiabad said several families are feared trapped in Galibal area of Rafiabad after several huts came under a mound of snow on Thursday.
The area, according to locals of Rafiabad, received around 7 feet snow during the past two days.
Officials also believe that some people might be trapped in the snow.
An official at Deputy Commissioner office, Baramulla said in order to save the previous lives and property of all the 15 families stuck in the hilly Galibal Brandub area of Rafiabad due to heavy snowfall since Wednesday, a team headed by ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad Baba accompanied by ADC Sopore Ashiq Hussain Lilly, besides the officers of various departments rushed to the spot.
“The rescue operation was started from Brandub area of Rafiabad at around 2 pm on Thursday but being a hilly and non-motorable area, we couldn't get any success,” ADC Baramulla Farooq Ahmad said. “However, we cleared the alternate road via Hajibal Baramulla and Friday morning we will again start the rescue operation with the help of Army. We are trying our level best to rescue the families.”
AEE Mechanical Division Baramulla, Tariq Ahmad Lone told Rising Kashmir that five snow cutters were deployed on Hajibal route to make way up to the affected village, Galibal.
Officials from Baramulla said, as of now, there was no report of any causality.