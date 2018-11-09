15 days on, Chattabal fire victims homeless

13 families lodge protest, say nobody from admin turned up
13 families lodge protest, say nobody from admin turned up
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Nov 08:
At least 13 families that were affected in a recent fire incident here at Chattabal Thursday took to streets and demanded compensation from the administration. They said they are ‘homeless and helpless’ even as the authorities assured them all possible help.
Seeking Governor’s intervention, the affected families staged a protest here at Press Enclave and demanded justice. Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, one of the victims said that 13 houses were gutted in a fire incident at Chattabal and from last 15 days no one has come to their rescue.
“On the first day of fire incident a Patwari visited us and gave all the victim families Rs 5000 each, since then we have been wandering from pillar to post to get compensation,” Sheikh said.
Accusing the district administration of passing the buck, he said the authorities are making excuses regarding their files and no one is willing to help them.
“We are homeless as well as helpless; we have a neighbour who is constructing a marriage hall of his own. It’s his kindness that he has accommodated all the victims inside the marriage hall,” he said.
He said the families are grieving ever since the incident took place and they keep on wandering how the blaze took away everything.
“We keep on waiting that someone would definitely come to help us. Every day different people visit us and make an assessment and pen down the details of the affected families. Nothing has been done apart from that and we demand compensation for the loss,” he said.
He added that all the families were affected during the recent snowfall as they had no heating arrangements inside the marriage hall.
Requesting the administration to empathize with them, the affected families said they are very poor as 5 to 6 families live in a single house.
“We approached the Deputy Commissioner’s Office and DC Srinagar assured us possible aid but nothing has been done so far. We would remember these 15 days as the worst days of our lives,” he said.
The affected families said they were asked to keep the ashes and other remains intact but it has taken a toll on the health of their children.
“We were told to keep all the remains, ashes, damaged household item intact till the visit of concerned authorities. Since no one has turned up and these things are affecting the health of our children. If authorities have to visit us they should make it fast. Otherwise we would clean everything,” they said.