15 corps celebrates Eid milan

June 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr continue in Kashmir. Eid Milan was celebrated by the 15 Corps celebrated Eid Milan on Saturday. The Army spokesperson said it was celebrated with traditional gaiety and the spirit of brotherhood for its civilians, defence employees, and their families.

The spokesperson said Chinar Corps joined people in celebrating the festivities with traditional gaiety and brotherhood. While extending good wishes of Eid-ul-Fitr the Chinar Corps Commander, Lt Gen KJS Dhillon said, “I personally extend my warm greetings on the joyous and auspicious occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and hope you enjoyed the festivities with your families. We have today got together as we wanted to celebrate the festival with our larger family.” He said, “I pray to the God Almighty to shower his blessings on you and your families, may they always prosper and lead a healthy life. Our reason for being here is for peace and betterment of the Awaam and we pray to the Almighty for his blessings to the Awaam, their families and children.” Lt Gen Dhillon said, “You are our ambassadors and it is your job to convey this message as far as possible. We all have one life to live and we should live it well with dignity and pride.”

He further said that may Almighty Allah bestow us all the strength to maintain peace in the Valley and provide an environment of growth and success for our future generations. He also conveyed greetings to all members of the Defence Establishment and their families and wished them all the success and blessings. The celebrations were attended by more than 600 people who form part of the Chinar Corps fraternity.