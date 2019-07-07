15 companies to participate in Aryans Job Fest

July 07, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

To give more opportunities to the qualified and eligible youth of tricity and peripheral areas, Aryans Group of Colleges, Chandigarh has announced its 51st Aryans Job Fest to be held on 17 July 2019 at Aryans Campus.

Over 15 Companies from IT, ITES, Education, E- Commerce and Manufacturing have given their written confirmation for this Job fest.

For free online Registration visit Aryans Website i.e. www.aryans.edu.in

Chairman Aryans Group Dr. Anshu Kataria said that till now over 1000 candidates have registered for this job fest.

Aryans has achieved several milestones in the field of placements. Till now Aryans has successfully conducted 50 Job Fests at its campus in which over 8000 companies and over 10,000 candidates have participated.