15 boys shun path of militancy in South Kashmir: IGP

Published at August 28, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 27:

 Inspector General of Police SP Pani Monday said that more than 15 boys from South Kashmir have shunned path of militancy during the past couple of months with the active role and support of their family members.
He said police will help those youth in every possible way who want to join mainstream.
“The graph of violence has come down drastically in some of the militancy infested areas of South Kashmir. Little by little, some restive parts of South Kashmir are limping back to normalcy,” Pani told reporters.
Pani said some youth join militancy due to social media. “We are committed for the betterment of these youth and don’t want them to adopt the path of violence. Yesterday, four youth were arrested in frontier district of Kupwara when they were trying to ex-filtrate. We are questioning them and hopefully after counseling they will be rehabilitated,” he said. (CNS)

