14905 candidates set to appear in JKSSB exams

May 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Baseer Ahmad Khan, today convened a meeting to review the arrangements for smooth conduct examinations of various categories of posts to be conducted from May 09 to 26 by J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

The meeting discussed various issues besides ensuring foolproof arrangements to ensure fair and smooth conduct of the exams.

It was informed that 14905 candidates are appearing for Storekeeper, Driver, Urdu NT and C.B.T posts at various examination centers.

The Divisional Commissioner directed concerned officers to deploy Micro Observers at each center besides Magistrates for carrying examination material from strong room to venue and vice versa.

Khan stressed for appointment of examination observers for each examination centre, deployment of regular and adequate police contingent around examination centers and imposition of section 144 of CrPC around examination centers during examination days fixed by the JKSSB.

Member JKSSB informed that the list of centers and students appearing in exams would be shared with each district administration of the division in order to make arrangements accordingly in their respective districts.

Divisional Commissioners impressed upon the concerned authorities to work in unison and adhere to the instructions in letter and spirit.

He asked them to ensure all requisite facilities including electricity, wash rooms, transportation and other necessary facilities are provided to the candidates besides elaborate arrangements are put in place for smooth conduct of examinations.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar Dr Shahid Iqbal, Additional Commissioner Kashmir Tasaduq Hussain Mir, Member JKSSB, and other concerned officials were present in the meeting.