Published at August 19, 2018 09:41 AM 0Comment(s)1077views


148 pilgrims leave for Amarnath Yatra

Agencies

Jammu

A small batch of 148 pilgrims on Sunday left Jammu for the cave shrine in the Kashmir Valley, police said.

"The Yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas today in an escorted convoy of eight vehicles for the Valley. The pilgrims are going to Baltal base camp no one is scheduled for the Pahalgam camp," the police said.

Since it started on June 28, over 2.83 lakh pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra.

The 60-day long Yatra will end on August 26 coinciding with Shravan Purnima festival.

