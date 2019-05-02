About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
May 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

148 officers inducted after completion of Orientation programme

Wealth Management and Investment Advisory Services of JKBFSL Rolled out in 100 Branches of JK Bank

Chairman and CEO J&K Bank Parvez Ahmed who is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the JKB Financial Services Limited rolled out the services of JKBFSL from 100 Business Units of the bank in all the districts of the state in presence of Bank’s Executive Presidents P K Tickoo and R K Chhibber, President Sunil Gupta and Managing Director JKBFSL Manzoor Hussain.
The Chief Financial Officer (CFO) JKBFSL Pankaj Gour, Company Secretary Zafar Hameed and Territorial Heads of the Bank’s subsidiary were also present on the occasion.
The roll out was announced after completion of induction training programme of the 148 candidates which concluded today at Jammu and Srinagar after an interactive session by the Chairman and CEO J&K Bank with the newly recruited specialist officers of JKB Financial Services Limited (JKBFSL) at the Bank's Corporate HeadquartersSrinagar and Zonal Office Building Jammu respectively.
Congratulating the executives of JKBFSL who he described as a meritorious talent pool recruited in a fair and transparent manner, the Chairman J&K Bank advised them to take “utmost care” of the Brand J&K Bank, which, he said, has emotional equity of the people of J&K State invested in it besides being the most recognized brand in the state and beyond. He said “The strength of JKBFSL lies in the Brand J&K Bank. The bank deals with 90 percent population of the state in terms of providing banking and financial services and touches almost every section of society through its banking services and wide spectrum of activities beyond banking under Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. It is, therefore, imperative to maintain the brand image of the bank through professionalism with a strong human touch”, he asserted. Adding further, that it was vital to uphold the trust reposed by the people in the state’s premier financial institution.

 

