145 cases to tune of Rs 28 crore cleared

July 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The 3rd Meeting of State Level Committee (SLC) was held today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Industries & Commerce Department, Navin Kumar Chaudhary to sanction the incentives under Central Package of Incentives.

The meeting was attended by the Director Industries & Commerce Jammu, Director Industries & Commerce Kashmir, Director Finance Industries & Commerce Department, Representative of Director General Accounts & Treasuries, General Manager J&K DFC and General Manager DIC Srinagar/Budgam/Pulwama/Baramulla.

The General Managers DICs of Jammu Province were also part of meeting through Video Conferencing. Both, the Federation Chamber of Industries Kashmir and Federation of Industries Jammu being Members were part of the deliberations.

During the deliberations, 145 cases to the tune of Rs. 28 crores were cleared by the State Level Committee.

Furthermore, it was also decided that State Level Committee Meeting shall be convened every month. It was further decided that unit holders will be informed to submit pending claims within a period of two days so that their claims are placed before 31st July 2019 for clearance.



