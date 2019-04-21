144800 candidates to appear in JK Bank online recruitment test

April 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Don’t fall prey to offers by unscrupulous elements:J&K Bank Chairman & CEO

J&K Bank is all set to hold the online examination for the post of Probationary Officers & Banking Associates scheduled on 22nd, 24th, 25th and 26th April 2019 in centers across the state at multiple locations under the aegis of Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and in association with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). This was informed by the Chairman and CEO JK Bank Parvez Ahmed in a statement issued to the media here today. Notably the bank had earlier scheduled the test in middle of February but had to reschedule it due to the prevailing circumstances at that time.

Outlining the criterion involved for the recruitment, the Chairman informed, “A notification for recruitment of Probationary Officers and Banking Associate posts was released on 6th October, 2018 with qualification criteria of 60% marks and 30 years age for Probationary Officers and 55% and 32 years for Banking Associates i.e. Clerks which was subsequently on the requests of a large number of candidates revised to 50% marks and 35 years. The Bank received approximately 1.47 lacs applications comprising of 37500 for the post of Probationary Officer and 107300 for the post of Banking Associates.”

“The tests are being conducted online by The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) which is the nodal agency for conducting written tests for recruitment in all nationalized Banks & State Bank of India in the country. IBPS is an agency of repute and immaculate track record whose governing board comprises of nominees from government organizations such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Ministry of Finance- Government of India, Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mumbai, Indian Institute of Banking and Finance (IIBF), National Institute of Bank Management (NIBM), Indian Banks' Association (IBA) and the public sector banks. The arrangements for Online Conduct have been done by the IBPS in association with Tata Consultancy Services.” Added Parvez Ahmed

The Chairman informed that so as to facilitate maximum number of candidates Bank has assisted TCS and IBPS in creating additional infrastructure in the state to accommodate majority of the candidates. All this was done within a very short span of time. In Ladakh said the Chairman,“On the request of DC Leh infrastructure was created at Leh on fast track basis to accommodate Leh candidates with in the division keeping in view the inclement weather and poor road connectivity.”

Wishing success to the candidates, the Chairman and CEO cautioned the candidates and their parents not to fall prey to the vested interests in the society who were misguiding the public in general and applicants in particular by making false offers. The Chairman said, “The Bank has maintained highest level of efficiency and transparency in the conduct of examination which is being organized as per the preset timelines for a specific number of already decided posts and has dispensed with the interview for the posts of clerks and the merit list finalized by the IBPS will be the selection list”. The Bank he added reserves its right to initiate legal action against any person/ organization that may indulge in making false assurances/luring offers of appointment to mislead the general public.

While commending the team work and flawless execution skills of the staff of the bank, Parvez Ahmed added, “A good number of our officials are working for quite some time on smooth conduct of examination directly or indirectly right from forecasting the number of vacancies, issuing of advertisement, putting in place the back end logistics for online application, processing of applications, coordinating with IBPS/TCS, booking of venue at multiple locations and now deputation for holding the examination. I must say it is the characteristic JK Bank team work on display with strong execution skills as a foundation”.

The Bank he added intended to complete the recruitment process expeditiously to carry forward its expansion plans to execute the transformation of the Bank as per its medium term plan in which the bank is targeting a profit of Rs 2000 Cr by envisaging to expand its operations in J&K state where there is huge business opportunity lying untapped with a very low credit penetration at only 15-20% of the population. Rest of the population it is believed is presently being serviced by the exploitative informal channels of financing. Notably the bank has scripted a fast turnaround story by reporting seven consecutive quarters of profitability after suffering huge losses on account of NPAs.