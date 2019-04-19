About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

14.1% polling in Srinagar LS seat: CEO

Udhampur records 70.02 % turnout, overall voter turnout in JK 45.7%

 

 

Voter Turnout
Kangan 23.5%
Ganderbal 13.0%
Hazratbal 9.5%
Zadibal 8.3%
Eidgah 3.4%
Khanyar 9.1%
Habba Kadal 4.3%
Amira Kadal 4.9%
Sonawar 12.5%
Batamaloo 7.9%
Chadoora 9.9%
Budgam 18.8%
Beerwah 23.6%
Khan Sahib 24.3%
Chrar-e-Sharif 32.1%
 The Srinagar Lok Sabha seat witnessed only 14.1 per cent turnout while the Udhampur parliamentary constituency in Jammu recorded 70.02 per cent turnout. The overall voter turnout in two Lok Sabha seats in the State remained 45.7% per cent.
Addressing media persons at Banquet Hall, here, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) J&K, Shailendra Kumar said the second-phase of polling was recorded event and violence free.
He said Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary Constituencies spread over 9 districts--three in Srinagar and six in Jammu with 32 assembly segments, recorded overall voter turnout of 45.7 per cent.
Srinagar seat, spread over three districts of Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal with 15 assembly segments, recorded an overall voter turnout of 14.01 percent.
The voter turnout was highest in central Kashmir's district Budgam with 21. 5 per cent.
“Ganderbal recorded 16. 75 per cent and Srinagar recorded 7.7 per cent. Udhampur recorded 74.8 per cent, followed by Reasi at 70 percent, Kishtwar 66.2 per cent, Kathua 74 per cent, Doda, 64.1 per cent, Ramban, 59.5 per cent, respectively,” the CEO said.
In Srinagar LS seat, 1,295,304 registered voters including 1,294,560 General voters and 744 service voters were entitled to vote. Among the general voters, 667,252 were males and 627,282 female electors. Among service voters, 728 are males and 16 females, while there are 26 transgender voters.
The authorities had set up 1716 polling stations across the Parliamentary constituency to facilitate the polling.
The Udhampur Parliamentary constituency is spread over 17 Assembly segments comprising six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua.
The Udhampur seat has 16, 85,779 electors of which 1,665,467 are registered as general voters and 20,312 as service voters.
Among the general voters, 876,319 are males and 789,105 females. The service voters include 20,052 males and 260 females, and 43 transgender electors.
The CEO said there were 24 candidates in fray for twin constituencies, including 12 for Udhampur PC and 12 for Srinagar PC.
The CEO informed besides 4447 polling stations, 25 all women polling stations and 149 model polling stations were established across the twin constituencies.
Giving further details, the CEO said over 29.81 lakh voters decided the fate of 24 candidates contesting for Srinagar and Udhampur Parliamentary seats, the polling for which was scheduled for today.
The twin constituencies have 2,981,083 registered electors including 1,543,571 males, 1,416,387 females, 21,056 service voters (20,780 males and 276 females) and 69 transgender voters.
Twelve candidates each were in fray for both Srinagar and Udhampur parliamentary constituencies.
He said nearly 1.5lakh first time voters also exercised their franchise.
The CEO said that there would be slight changes in the overall figures as the FORM CA was yet be checked and ascertained.
The CEO complimented voters, political parties, contesting candidates, polling staff and security forces for smooth and peaceful conduct of polling in the state.

