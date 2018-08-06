About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

1400 kg of drugs seized near Jammu-Punjab border

Published at August 06, 2018


Press Trust of India

Jammu

In a major drug bust, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir today seized 1400 kilograms of poppy husk from a truck in Kathua district, officials said.

 

The fruit laden truck was intercepted by a joint party of excise department and police at toll post in Lakhanpur bordering Punjab, they added.

A search of the Punjab-bound vehicle led to one of the biggest ever poppy husk haul, the officials said.

After arresting the driver and seizing the truck, a case under NDPS act was registered, the officials added.

