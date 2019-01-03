140 militants killed in JK between June-Dec 2018: GoI

New Delhi, Jan 2 :
About 140 militants were killed by forces in Jammu and Kashmir between June and December 2018 during which 426 stone pelting incidents were also reported in the state, Union minister Hansraj Ahir said Wednesday.
Replying to a written question in Rajya Sabha, he said 140 militants were killed from June 25 to December 5, 2018 in the state, where 119 militant violence took place during the period.
The minister said 426 stone pelting incidents took place in Jammu and Kashmir in the said period in which 34 civilians were injured.