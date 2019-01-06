140 medicinal plants in Kashmir fast vanishing

Rabiya BashirSrinagar, Jan 05:
Considered very useful in traditional healthcare for curing different ailments, at least 140 medicinal plants are now fast vanishing due to unchecked exploitation, habitat loss and wild crafting.
According to the research conducted by Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, University of Kashmir, about 140 medicinal plants in Kashmir are threatened, vulnerable and rare.
Out of 140 medicinal plants, 100 plants are threatened, 20 vulnerable and 20 are rare.
The rare medicinal plants include Artemisia meritima, Hyoscyamus nigar (bazir bandh in Kashmiri language), Aconitum heterophylum (Atees), Delphinium denudatum (Jadwar), Trillium govanianum (Nag chhatri) , Sausssurea Costus(Kuth or postkhai).
Among the 20 vulnerable plants, some are Artemisia absinthium (tethwun), Dipsacus mitis (wopal haakh), Valeriana Jatamansi(tagar).
Some of the threatened plants includes Achillea Millefolium , Angelica archangelica , vergenia Stracheyi , Bergenia ciliate(zakkhmey hayaat) , Fritillaria Roylei (Shutkar), Aconitum Heterophyllum ( Atees), Aconitum Kashmiricum, Amebia Benthamii (Kah Zabaan) and Gentiana Kurroo (Nel Kant), Berberis lyceum(Kawa dach).
Dr Tariq Ahmad Bhat, Research officer at the Regional Research Institute of Unani Medicine, University of Kashmir said that more than 600 plant species are being used as medicine in one or other form in Kashmir Himalaya.
He said these medicinal plants can be used in the treatment of both common and serious ailments.
“In 2012, we have visited the visited places like Gurez and Gulmarg, where we found a good number of Aconitum Heterophyllum ( Atees). But in 2016, we again visited these places and found not even a single Atees plant. It was shocking,” he said.
He said that at other places also, we have found that the most important medicinal plants are declining in the valley especially in the hilly areas.
Bhat said some plant species have vanished. “But most other species are at risk. These medicinal plants have a market price of around Rs 4000 per kg. They have a great value in the international markets. We have a treasure of these plants in the valley but they are being exploited”.
He said the human pressure, extraction of the species in higher altitudes, wild crafting and habitat destructions, invasion of other weeds and overexploitation are the reason behind the decline of every medicinal herb.
“Besides, other factors including overgrazing, climate change pattern and pollution have also led to their decline in the valley,” he said.
Bhat further said the herbs have been exploited in a huge quantity with no renewal of these herbs for risking the medicinal plants in the valley.
The Valley has a treasure of medicinal plants that have been used in traditional health care systems for thousands of years.
The knowledge of traditional medicine has been eroding in recent years due to rapid cultural change.
Bhat said that the forests of Kashmir have seen massive extraction and smuggling of these herbs since last two decades.
“The herbs are being illegally transported to other states, where scores of pharmaceutical companies flourish,” he said adding the illegal extraction is done by locals, which are hired by the pharmaceutical companies.
Bhat said the Department is working on the conservation of the plants.
“We get the saplings from agro-climatic zones and grow them in the temperate climatic condition. During surveys, we got to know that many medicinal plants are decreasing at the alarming rate,” he added.