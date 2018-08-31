14 years on, Govt fails to acquire land for Parimpora School

Middle School operates from three 6x8 feet rented rooms; Admin in slumber
No classrooms, washrooms, playground for students
Irfan YattooSrinagar, Aug 30:
Despite tall claims of streamlining and modernizing its schools, the State government has failed to acquire land for constructing a concrete building for a school at Parimpora leaving students and the staff to suffer each day.
Since 2004, the Government Middle School Firdousabad Parimpora is craving for attention and facing dearth of infrastructure, sanitation, playground and washrooms.
Masood Ahmad, a teacher at the school told Rising Kashmir that, it is very difficult to teach here and we have to accommodate two classes in a single room.
“The size of the rented classrooms is 6X8 feet, which is very small as compared to the standard size,” Masood said.
He said, in just three classrooms, teachers have to accommodate students from kindergarten to the 8th grade. Apart from these classrooms, there is also a tin-shed used as kitchen to cook midday meals for the students, the teacher said.
“Students are facing immense hardships due to non-availability of the basic infrastructure, forcing them to attend classes under the open sky and in makeshift sheds of tin sheets,” Masood said.
A female teacher wishing not to be named said they have to use the washrooms of locals, which is very unfortunate and disgusting.
“From last 6 months, due to waterlogging in the school playground, we are unable to use the school washroom inside the (school) premises,” she said.
Another teacher at the school accused the authorities of having “double standards” in dealing with the inhabitants of the area.
“If the school had been in other area of Srinagar the situation would have been different,” she said, adding that the school lacks drinking water and washroom facility for teachers.
According to her, lack of infrastructure creates more problems during bad weather, especially in winter season. “It takes a toll on the health of students,” she said.
“The students are facing health problems due to lack of sanitation around the school building,” she added.
Sajid Ahmad, a 7th standard student said there is a cowshed outside the school and foul smell emanating from it poses health hazards.
The school also lacks a playground. “We also want to play but our school has no playground; children from other schools have better facilities than us,” Ahmad said.
Headmaster of the School, Farooq Ahmad Sheikh, said the school made repeated pleas to the concerned authorities but nothing substantial has been done so far.
“Teachers are finding it difficult to teach more than 100 students in just two rooms, which are smaller than washrooms,” Sheikh said. “It has affected the quality of education.”
“We have 11 teachers and all are them are struggling to teach the students because there is lot of congestion here, Shiekh said.
The local residents said the school uses the tin-shed as classroom during bad weather.
“We are neglected by the government and no initiative has been taken so far to construct a good school building,” said Mohammad Farooq, who lives outside the school premises.
The inhabitants appealed Governor Satya Pal Malik and Director School education Kashmir to look into the matter.
Director School Education, Ghulam Nabi Itoo told Rising Kashmir that the department will look into the matter. “If there is an alternative site available, we will start work as soon as possible,” Itoo said.
He said land is a bigger issue for the school. Hopefully, the government will acquire a plot of land for the school so that the students do not suffer anymore, he added.
