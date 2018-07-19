About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

14 killed, 17 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Published at July 19, 2018 03:15 PM 0Comment(s)960views


14 killed, 17 injured as bus falls into gorge in Uttarakhand

Press Trust of India

Uttarakhand

Fourteen people were killed and 17 injured when the state-run bus they were travelling in fell into a deep gorge around 15 km from Chamba town in Tehri district this morning, a senior official said.

 The accident occurred near Kirgani on Rishikesh-Chamba-Gangotri highway around 8 am when the Uttarakhand Roadways bus plunged into a 250-metre deep gorge, Tehri District Magistrate Sonika said.

Fourteen people were killed and 17 injured, she said.

Six of the injured were flown in a chopper for treatment at AIIMS, Rishikesh, while the rest were being treated at Tehri district hospital and Masiha hospital in Chamba, she said.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed grief at the loss of lives in the accident and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the family of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured.

Police and SDRF teams were conducting rescue operations, the district magistrate said.

 

Picture used in this story is representational

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top