14 injured in Kishtwar road mishap, DC meets victims

June 23, 2019 |

At least 14 persons including children got injured when the matador turtle in road at Fagumarh Kishtwar and the injured are under treatment at District Hospital Kishtwar.

On receiving the information, Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar, Angrez Singh Rana accompanied with Secretary Red Cross Society Kishtwar, Asgar Ali Sheikh visited District Hospital Kishtwar and enquired about the health conditions of injured.

DC met the injured, talked to them and with their family members/ attendants. While talking to the family members of the injured, DC assured that every possible help would be extended to them from district administration for their early recovery.

He directed the health authorities to take care of the injured persons and provide them necessary treatment.