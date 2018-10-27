14 docs deployed at JLNM hospital not to be repatriated: Dir Health

‘Shortage of docs in rural hospitals will be over soon’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 26:
The fourteen doctors deployed at Jawahar Lal Nehru Memorial (JLNM) Hospital Rainawari Srinagar won’t be repatriated despite the fact that the posts left unfiled by their deployment in Srinagar has collapsed the working of hospitals in rural areas in different districts of Kashmir valley.
Talking to Kashmir News Service, Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Kunzes Dolma while sharing her concerns over the shortage of doctors in rural areas said the issue of shortage of doctors in rural hospitals would be taken up with the government soon after examining the issue.
She said “since the doctors deployed at JLNM Srinagar have done specialization in some advanced fields and their services are required for advanced surgeries at JLNM hospital, they won’t be repatriated to their parent places of postings in different districts of Kashmir valley.”
Dr Kunzes Dolma said, “We share the concerns on shortage of doctors in rural hospitals and are trying to explore all possibilities to ensure availability of required number of doctors in rural hospitals but can’t spare the doctors deployed at JLNM Rainawari for conducting critical surgeries.”
Dr Dolma, however, evade queries when asked about the deployment of doctors on the recommendations of legislators and former minister at JLNM hospital Rainawari and other main referral hospitals of Srinagar city. 83 medical officers and 38 consultant specialists of Kupwara district have been deployed in different referral hospitals of Srinagar.