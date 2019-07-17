13th batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Thirteenth batch of pilgrims consisting of 304 Hujjaj Kiram including 13 male and 141 female on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.

The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.