About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

13th batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

Thirteenth batch of pilgrims consisting of 304 Hujjaj Kiram including 13 male and 141 female on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

 

Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
July 17, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

13th batch of Hajj pilgrims leave for Saudi

              

Thirteenth batch of pilgrims consisting of 304 Hujjaj Kiram including 13 male and 141 female on Tuesday left for Saudi Arabia in two Spice Jet Flights from Srinagar International Airport.
The Hajj pilgrims were seen off at airport by officials of District Administration Budgam, Hajj Committee Officers/Officials and other concerned.

 

News From Rising Kashmir

;