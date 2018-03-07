137256 children below 5 years to get polio vaccine in Anantnag

Anantnag:
Additional District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi today chaired a meeting of District Level Task Force Committee to discuss the phase 2nd of Intensive Pulse Polio Immunization Programme (IIPI) action plan for 2018.
Speaking on the occasion, the ADDC stressed upon the officers of the Health, ICDS, and Education departments to make the immunization programme a success. He insisted upon the officers to mobilize their men and machinery and make the vaccination teams robust and proactive so that all the children below five years-of-age are covered in the district.
He also directed the officers to involve the civil society members, village level committees and Imams to make the programme successful.
The CMO Anantnag apprised the meeting about the comprehensive strategy and action plan to be adopted during the 2nd phase commencingMarch 11, 2018, in which 137256 children in the age bracket of 0-5 years will be immunized.
During the 2nd phase, 650 vaccination booths will be established in the district in which 2600 team members including 783 ASHA workers and 438 Anganwadi workers and 130 supervisors from health department will be deployed. Besides 14 transit booths will also be set up in the district.
Among others, District Programme officer ICDS, Chief Medical Officer Anantnag, Deputy CMO, Deputy CEO, IPPI Nodal officer and all BMOs of the district attended the meeting.
