13.61% polls recorded in Anantnag

April 23, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

In an electorate of 5,27,497 including migrant votes, 67676 votes were polled on Tuesday in the first leg of Anantnag constituency Lok Sabha elections.

The overall percentage recorded is 13.61 with the highest poll percentage in Pahalgam segment - 20.37.

The lowest turnout was recorded in Bijbehara segment where poll percentage at the end of the day was 2.04.

Poll Percentage Breakup



Anantnag - 3.47%



Dooru - 17.28%



Kokernag - 19.36%



Shangus - 15.09%



Bijbehara - 2.04%



Pahalgam - 20.37%