1361 confirmation orders issued among SSA teachers

March 10, 2019

The District Development Commissioner Kupwara Anshul Garg today issued 1361 orders among SSA teachers, who were recently upgraded as teachers Grade II by State Administrative Council (SAC) .

On the occasion Chief Education Officer Kupwara Mohammed Shafi War briefed the DDC that, there were 3174 RET teachers appointed under SSA in the district, among them 1361 were confirmed as teacher Grade II.

Meanwhile DDC in his speech congratulated recently upgraded teachers and said that teachers play vital role in developing the society.