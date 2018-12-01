13.57 percent poling recorded in Bandipora's Arin Block till 10 am

M T RasoolBaramulla
13.57 percent voting was witnessed during the first two hours here in Arin Block of Bandipora where polling in going on in fourth phase.
Among the total 3794 electorals 515 were polled in five polling stations till 10 am.
13 votes out of 687 were polled GMS Gundi Qaser. 9 vote out of 484 was polled in pollng statiim GBPS Rampora.In polling station Gundipora 28 voes were polled out of 944.Polling station GHS Kudara polling of 362 votes out of 1172 while 103 votes have been polled in polling station MS/TA Shah out of 507 votes till 9 am.