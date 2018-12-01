About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

13.57 percent poling recorded in Bandipora's Arin Block till 10 am

Published at December 01, 2018 11:11 AM 0Comment(s)1173views


M T Rasool

Baramulla

13.57 percent voting was witnessed during the first two hours  here  in Arin  Block of Bandipora where polling in going on in fourth phase.

Among the total 3794 electorals 515 were polled in five polling stations till 10 am.

13 votes out of 687 were polled GMS Gundi Qaser. 9 vote out of 484 was polled in pollng statiim GBPS Rampora.In polling  station Gundipora 28 voes were polled out of 944.Polling station GHS Kudara  polling of 362 votes out of  1172 while 103 votes have been polled in polling station   MS/TA Shah out of 507 votes till 9 am.

 

