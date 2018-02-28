132 farmers commit suicide in 2 months

AgenciesAurangabad
At least 132 panic-stricken farmers have committed suicide in Marathwada region since beginning of the new year due to various means, including affected by pink bollworm, pest, hailstorm rains, mounting debt, land infertility.
According to divisional commissioner official sources, a total of 132 farmers have committed suicide in eight districts till February 26.
Highest number of 24 suicides was reported in Osmanabad district and the lowest was eight in Hingoli district.
Followed by 22 each in Aurangabad and Beed districts, 17 in Parbhani district, 15 in Jalna district, 12 each in Lataur and Nanded district, they said.
Of 132 farmers, 38 have been found liable for compensation and compensation amount already paid in 21 cases to the next of the victim kin by the respective district administration
