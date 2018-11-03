13000 kg polythene seized at Lakhanpur toll post

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, NOVEMBER 02:
The sleuths of Excise Department today foiled a major attempt of smuggling Polythene into the State by seizing about 13000 kgs of the banned material.
As per an official, on subjecting a truck bearing registration No.PB06E8311, to physical check, after it reported at the Toll Post Lakhanpur for clearance, it was found loaded with polythene hidden under Maida & Suji bags. The goods were consigned to M/s Emm Vee Enterprises, Nehru Market, Ware House, Jammu. The smugglers are adopting different methods of smuggling of polythene into the state but the excise sleuths have repeatedly thwarted their attempts by enhancing the vigil on ground and by developing a strong network of information gathering.
The operation was supervised by Deputy Excise Commissioner, Ashish Kumar Gupta and carried out by Excise & Taxation Officers, Sandeep Gupta and Aamir Ayaiz Rather, Inspector Shehzad Ahmad, S.Gagandeep Singh, Sub-Inspector Manzoor Ahmad.
Excise Commissioner, Talat Parvez Rohella, while appreciating the team of Toll Post Lakhanpur for its sustained efforts to tackle the smugglers and criminals, has enjoined them to carry on their special drive to thwart the nefarious designs of all such smugglers in future as well.