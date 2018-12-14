About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

13 miners trapped in flooded illegal mine in Meghalaya

Published at December 14, 2018


Press Trust of India

Lumthari, Meghalaya

Thirteen people remain trapped in a flooded illegal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia hills district even a day after the incident as efforts to pump out water, which has been continuing since Thursday, failed to yield any result.

After the incident came to light on Thursday morning, a pump was pressed into service around 4 pm that day and is being switched off every three hours to give it a rest, officials said Friday.

Two teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) consisting of over 60 personnel reached here on Friday morning, while 12 personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are already at the site, they said.

"We are trying to pump the water out from the mine which is about 370 feet deep. The water level is about 70 feet according to the NDRF," Police DIG (eastern range) A R Mawthoh told PTI.

However, the water level has not gone down and two more pumps would be put to service later in the day, East Jaintia Hills district SP Sylvester Nongtynger, who is supervising the operation, said.

NDRF divers will also make an attempt to reach the trapped miners, the DIG said.

Water from nearby Lytein river gushed inside the mine at Ksan village under the jurisdiction of Saipung police station on Thursday. However, there is confusion about the exact number of stranded miners, a some locals claimed that five people came out of the mine after it was flooded.

But the five could not be traced till now.

[Representational Pic]

