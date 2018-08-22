13 including 5-yr-old girl die in Kishtwar accident

In two days, 20 die in separate road mishaps in the district
In two days, 20 die in separate road mishaps in the district
Imran ShahKishtwar, Aug 21:
In another tragic accident in Kishtwar district, 13 people including a five-year-old girl died after a vehicle met with an accident near Noos area of Dool of Kishtwar district and fell in the River Chenab.
A police official said a vehicle bearing registration number JK17 3594 carrying yatris to Matta Machail temple in Kishtwar met with an accident at around 7:30 am near Noos area of Dool in Kishtwar after driver lost control of the vehicle and it plunged into River Chenab.
Thirteen people including driver and conductor of the vehicle were travelling in the vehicle when it plunged into river.
After coming to know about the accident, the locals and police men rushed to the spot to launch operation and rescue the passengers.
They were joined by army, CRPF, SSB, Fire Service, SDRF and other volunteers, the locals said.
They four hours of hectic operation led by SSP Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta, the rescue teams managed to retrieved bodies of 12 people while 5-year-old girl was rescued alive.
The minor girl, who had sustained critical injuries in the bus fall, was referred to Jammu hospital where she later succumbed to injuries.
The deceased were identified as Jyoti Devi daughter of Kewal Singh of Moti Marmat Doda; Kewal Krishan son of Dhani Ram of Muthi Marmat Doda; Sanam daughter of Kewal Krishan of Muthi Marmat Doda; Sushma daughter of Kewal Krishan of Muthi Marmat Doda; Bhishma Devi daughter of Dhani Ram of Muthi Marmat Doda, Sandesha Devi wife of Dev Raj of Muthi Marmat Doda; Badri Nath son of Nayan Singh of Muthi Marmat Doda; Safeda Devi wife of Badri Nath of Muthi Marmat Doda; Bahadur Singh son of Bhima of Melan Doda; Pushpa Devi wife of Bahadur Singh of Melan Doda, Danish son of Mehboob Sheikh of Banderna, Kishtwar; Abu Wala son of Sajjad Hussain of Banderna Kishtwar and Dev Raj son of Dhani Ram of Muthi Marmat Doda.
This is the second major accident in Kishtwar district in as many days.
Yesterday, seven people, including two women were killed and 12 others injured after two vehicles came under a landslide in the district.
The incident took place at Kulligad on the Doda-Kishtwar road. Huge boulders and debris suddenly came down from a hill burying a mini-bus and a car plying on the Doda-Kishtwar road.
Meanwhile, Governor N N Vohra expressed grief over the loss of lives in a Kishtwar accident.
The Governor directed Divisional Commissioners Kashmir and Jammu to ensure that the Deputy Commissioners hold immediate meetings of the District Road Safety Committees and he shall chair a meeting this Saturday to review causes of recurring fatal accidents.