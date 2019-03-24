13 financers in alleged funding cases identified, claim GoI officials

March 24, 2019 | Press Trust of India

Continuing crackdown on financers, government agencies have identified 13 people, including Hizbul Mujahideen founder Syed Salahuddin, Hurriyat leaders and businessmen, who are allegedly providing funds to militants and stone pelters at the behest of Pakistan spy agency ISI, officials said Sunday.

Thirteen individuals and their properties have been identified by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and action has been initiated, they said.

"Individuals identified during these investigations have been found providing money to all major militant groups like LeT and Hizbul Mujahideen as also Hurriyat leaders, separatists and stone-pelters in Jammu and Kashmir," a senior government official said.

Funds were provided to the leadership of Kashmir-based groups for "misguiding, motivating and recruiting local youths to militant ranks."

"Extensive use of such funds is being made to finance institutions such as select mosques, madrasas and organisations like recently banned Jamat-e-Islami(JeI)(J-K), for focusing on subverting locals," another official said.

In the first strike, action was initiated to attach a plush bungalow of Zahoor Ahmad Shah Watali in Gurgaon, the official said. He is, at present, lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail.

Watali is allegedly a major conduit for funnelling finances into India, the official said.

"Documents seized by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) indicate that he was receiving money from Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) founder Hafiz Saeed, Salahuddin, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the Pakistan High Commission here," the official claimed.

The 13 identified individuals include Mohd Yusuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, who through Hizbul, has been actively involved in "creating unrest in Kashmir and other parts of Indi" according to a document prepared by security agencies.

The document said Aftab Ahmad Shah alias Fantoosh, a Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) founder member, was spokesperson and legal advisor to the Hurriyat (Mirwaiz faction).

During a search at his residence in Srinagar, NIA seized various incriminating documents and during interrogation, Shah confessed that his charter of duties included monitoring incidents, issuing statements, arranging meetings and conferences.

Shah, son-in-law of TeH separatist leader Syed Geelani, was closely associated with JeI (J-K).

The 13 individuals also include Mohammed Nayeem Khan, Farooq Ahmad Dar, Akbar Khanday, Mehrajuddin Kalwal, Bashir Ahmad Bhat, Saifullah and Nawal Kishore Kapoor



"Khan, chairman of National Front, an organisation affiliated to Hurriyat, was part of the Muslim Jaanbaaz Force and earlier involved in various militant activities," the document said.