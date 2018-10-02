13 employees found absent from duty in Anantnag

Anantnag, October 01:
To ensure prompt delivery, regular attendance of staff and smooth functioning of government offices, the ADDC, Anantnag, Riyaz Ahmad Sofi today made surprise visit of offices located in DC, Office premises.
The ADDC checked the attendance of departments of Flood Control Division, Anantnag, Horticulture Department, Social Welfare, ARTO Office, District Statics & Evaluation, Fisheries, Chief Education Office, Chief Animal Husbandry Office & Tehsil Office, Anantnag.
During the inspection 13 officials of Chief Education Office, Anantnag and two officials of Tehsil Office, Anantnag were found absent from duty. The ADDC has directed the concerned DDOs for taking legal action against the absentees.