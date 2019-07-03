About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
July 03, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

13 district dialysis centres fully operational in JK

 The Department of Health and Medical Education today informed that 13 district dialysis centres are fully operational across the State under Pradhan Mantri National Dialysis (PMND) programme.
The programme was launched in the State in 2017-18 in 15 District Hospitals namely Government Hospital Gandhi Nagar Jammu, DH Doda, DH Kathua, DH Poonch, DH Rajouri, DH Kishtwar and DH Udhampur, DH Anantnag, DH Baramulla, DH Kargil, DH Leh, DH Pulwama, DH Kulgam, DH Kupwara and JLNM Hospital Srinagar.
“Dialysis centres at District Hospitals of Kishtwar and Kupwara are going to be operational soon under the Union Government’s programme wherein the cost of each dialysis session for APL patients has been fixed at Rs 950 whereas it is free for BPL patients, cost of which shall be reimbursed by State National Health Mission,” a statement of the Department said.
A total of 70 dialysis machines were allotted free of cost to the State, of which, till date, 64 machines have been received and installed.
“In the financial year 2018-19, as many as 8329 dialysis sessions were conducted on 203 patients in these centres and in the current fiscal up to 2375 dialysis sessions were conducted till May 2019,” the statement added.
The Centre’s dialysis programme is aimed to provide improved access to dialysis services at District Headquarters and to reduce impoverishment on account of out-of-pocket expenditure for patients who have to undergo through the important life-saving procedure.

 

 

